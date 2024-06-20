‘CM Maryam Nawaz Free WiFi’ services expanded to 100 more points in Lahore

LAHORE – The Punjab government has expanded the free WiFi services to 100 more points across Lahore to facilitate people under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has increased the coverage of "CM Maryam Nawaz Free WiFi" from 100 points to 200 points.
Free Wi-Fi facility in now available in areas such as Manga Mandi, Multan Road, Bund Road, Chuhng, Shahpur Kanjran, Sanda, Valencia, Maraka, and others.
The chief minister said under the Digital Punjab Vision, emergency free WiFi services are being provided to the citizens.
Through "CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi" service, citizens can connect with the police and emergency services. The Women Safety App, Punjab Police App, and WhatsApp can also be utilized.
Users can download various applications through this service and can also use it for taxi booking.
However, the Wi-Fi service cannot be used for Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, or other entertainment apps.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.