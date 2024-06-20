‘CM Maryam Nawaz Free WiFi’ services expanded to 100 more points in Lahore

LAHORE – The Punjab government has expanded the free WiFi services to 100 more points across Lahore to facilitate people under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has increased the coverage of "CM Maryam Nawaz Free WiFi" from 100 points to 200 points.

Free Wi-Fi facility in now available in areas such as Manga Mandi, Multan Road, Bund Road, Chuhng, Shahpur Kanjran, Sanda, Valencia, Maraka, and others.

The chief minister said under the Digital Punjab Vision, emergency free WiFi services are being provided to the citizens.

Through "CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi" service, citizens can connect with the police and emergency services. The Women Safety App, Punjab Police App, and WhatsApp can also be utilized.

Users can download various applications through this service and can also use it for taxi booking.

However, the Wi-Fi service cannot be used for Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, or other entertainment apps.