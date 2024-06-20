Is Sania Mirza going to marry Indian bowler Mohammed Shami?

Social media is abuzz with rumours that Indian tennis legend Sania Miraz, the former wife of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, is going to tie the knot with Indian pacer Mohammed Shami.

Several Indian websites, including Zoom, Times Now, have claimed that the athletes would marry on August 20, 2024.

However, the websites said that they are yet to verify the authenticity of the news as both players have not issued their statements in this regard.

Speculations come months after the Indian tennis player parted ways with Shoaib Malik. They had tied the knot in 2010 and the former couple has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Photos circulating on social media allegedly show Mirza and Shami in wedding dress. However, the fact is otherwise as these are fake and fabricated images.