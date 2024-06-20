Search

Lifestyle

Is Sania Mirza going to marry Indian bowler Mohammed Shami?

04:56 PM | 20 Jun, 2024
Is Sania Mirza going to marry Indian bowler Mohammed Shami?
Source: Social media

Social media is abuzz with rumours that Indian tennis legend Sania Miraz, the former wife of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, is going to tie the knot with Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. 

Several Indian websites, including Zoom, Times Now, have claimed that the athletes would marry on August 20, 2024.

However, the websites said that they are yet to verify the authenticity of the news as both players have not issued their statements in this regard. 

Speculations come months after the Indian tennis player parted ways with Shoaib Malik. They had tied the knot in 2010 and the former couple has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. 

Photos circulating on social media allegedly show Mirza and Shami in wedding dress. However, the fact is otherwise as these are fake and fabricated images. 

What led to divorce between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik?

Lifestyle

06:55 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Feroze Khan's photo with second wife and daughter sparks debate

06:24 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

'Mirzapur' season 3 trailer released: Bloodshed and betrayal await

04:56 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Is Sania Mirza going to marry Indian bowler Mohammed Shami?

10:22 AM | 20 Jun, 2024

Actor Momina Iqbal's father passes away

11:51 AM | 19 Jun, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding festivities kick off on ...

10:51 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Na Baligh Afraad: Laughs, hilarious plot twists and a trip down ...

Lifestyle

11:28 AM | 18 Jun, 2024

From Hania Aamir to Ayeza Khan, Here’s how Pakistani stars are ...

08:29 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan releases 'Bado Badi 2'

01:23 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Did Aliza Sultan just take a subtle dig at ex-husband Feroze Khan?

07:00 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI in New York

Advertisement

Latest

07:21 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Islamabad college for girls opens first Google Education Center of excellence

Gold & Silver

04:15 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 20 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Forex Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Baht THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: