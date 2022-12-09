Ranbir Kapoor hopes to work with Pakistani artists in future
Web Desk
11:30 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor hopes to work with Pakistani artists in future
Source: Instagram
Share

Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has been making headlines ever since he made his made way to the second edition of Saudi Arabia's much-glamorised Red Sea International Film Festival.

The Sanju actor praised the success of Pakistani masterpiece 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', and shared how he would love to work with a Pakistani team on a movie. 

"Saudi Arabia is making a lot of efforts for film production and is making amazing arrangements. I know Shah Rukh Khan was shooting here, a lot of shooting is going to happen in Jeddah and Riyadh," he exclaimed.

In a conversation with the fans at the GQ meet and greet, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star opened up about working with his counterparts on this side of the border, while congratulating the Pakistani film industry for producing record-breaking projects.

One fan asked if Kapoor would work with Pakistani actors and filmmakers. Pakistani artists have been banned from working in India since 2016. “Art knows no borders and I definitely would. In fact, I would like to congratulate Pakistani cinema on the huge success of [The Legend of] Maula Jatt," he said.

Kapoor further said he was a fan of popular Pakistani and Bollywood singer Atif Aslam‘s voice. “When he sings, it’s like a hero's singing,” he said.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to star in two films, set for a 2023 release: a now-untitled romantic comedy also featuring Shraddha Kapoor and a crime thriller titled Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. 

Name of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby ... 09:45 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

NEW DELHI – Ever since Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were blessed with a baby girl this month, ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan's bag misplaced by Saudi Airlines
10:41 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Dananeer and Khushhal gear up for a new TV project
09:41 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Another Indian actress quits showbiz to embrace ...
11:12 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
'Pyaar Hua Tha' – Aima Baig's latest song is ...
08:36 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Azlan Shah's unusual wedding gift for wife ...
10:02 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Mahira Khan and Hrithik Roshan rub shoulders at ...
06:42 PM | 9 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan's bag misplaced by Saudi Airlines
10:41 PM | 9 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr