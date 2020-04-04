American singer Pink reveals she tested positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK - American singer Alecia Beth Moore, known professionally as Pink, revealed that she and her three-year-old son had tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo with her son Jameson and penned down a lengthy note. The 40-year-old slammed the US government over the lack of tests.

“Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19,” she wrote. “Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative,” Alecia Beth Moore added.

She also criticized the US government over the lack of tests for the coronavirus: “It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible.”

The Walk Me Home singer announced she is donating to healthcare professionals fighting on the frontlines and to a COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

“In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honour of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.”

Alecia Beth Moore further said, “Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.”

Pink thanked healthcare professionals for putting their lives at risk to protect others and urged everyone to stay at home to contain the spread of the virus.