Search

Lifestyle

What led to divorce between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik?

Noor Fatima
05:54 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Sania Mirza Sana Javed Shoaib Malik

Former Pakistan cricket team's captain Shoaib Malik has tied the knot for the third time, bringing an end to the relationship with his ex-wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Malik married Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The reason behind Malik-Mirza's failed marriage has now come to light, after being under wraps for quite some time!

This is Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010.

Rumors of their divorce had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims, however, recent developments suggest that Mirza took khula (divorce) from him some time ago.

Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fueled separation rumors after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.

Local media portals suggest that the bone of contention which led to irreparable damages between the couple was Malik's association and camaraderie with other women of the entertainment and sports fraternity. Mirza reportedly tolerated until she was at her wits' ends and called it quits following the couple's deteriorating relationship.

In recent developments, Malik's former brother-in-law, Imran Zafar, confirmed that the ex couple have formally divorced.

Legally, Malik will continue to see his son in Dubai. When Malik and Mirza's relationship deteriorated, the cricketer's family went to Dubai for two weeks at the end of 2022. Efforts were made to revive the former duo's relationship during his stay, however, all went in vain.

It has been reported that Malik's family was not in favour of divorce from Mirza, and were dejected upon learning of the couple's separation. Malik's family even insisted him to improve his relationship, but the cricketer had been associated with Javed already.

Shoaib Malik gets married to actor Sana Javed

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:07 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza’s father breaks silence on Shoaib-Sana's marriage

03:59 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

What did Sana Javed change her name to after marriage to Shoaib Malik?

02:40 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's wedding: When and where it happened?

02:02 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Have Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza divorced? Family spills beans

12:52 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Liveblog: Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's marriage takes Pakistan by ...

12:20 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s ...

Lifestyle

11:17 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed announce their marriage

08:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah's latest public appearance ...

07:32 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza posts cryptic story amid rumours of divorce with Shoaib ...

11:55 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Meet Miss America 2024 — 22-year-old US Air Force officer Madison ...

12:16 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Mehar Bano's Instagram reel in strappy dress draws public ...

11:40 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed marriage: Here's how Pakistanis reacted ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:07 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza’s father breaks silence on Shoaib-Sana's marriage

Gold & Silver Rate

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:21 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: