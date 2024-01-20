What led to divorce between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik?

Former Pakistan cricket team's captain Shoaib Malik has tied the knot for the third time, bringing an end to the relationship with his ex-wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Malik married Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The reason behind Malik-Mirza's failed marriage has now come to light, after being under wraps for quite some time!

This is Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010.

Rumors of their divorce had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims, however, recent developments suggest that Mirza took khula (divorce) from him some time ago.

Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fueled separation rumors after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.

Local media portals suggest that the bone of contention which led to irreparable damages between the couple was Malik's association and camaraderie with other women of the entertainment and sports fraternity. Mirza reportedly tolerated until she was at her wits' ends and called it quits following the couple's deteriorating relationship.

In recent developments, Malik's former brother-in-law, Imran Zafar, confirmed that the ex couple have formally divorced.

Legally, Malik will continue to see his son in Dubai. When Malik and Mirza's relationship deteriorated, the cricketer's family went to Dubai for two weeks at the end of 2022. Efforts were made to revive the former duo's relationship during his stay, however, all went in vain.

It has been reported that Malik's family was not in favour of divorce from Mirza, and were dejected upon learning of the couple's separation. Malik's family even insisted him to improve his relationship, but the cricketer had been associated with Javed already.