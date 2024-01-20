From celebrities to netizens: Internet reacts to Sana and Shoaib's wedding

One of Pakistani entertainment industry's accomplished actresses, Sana Javed, and ace cricketer Shoaib Malik took the internet by storm with their astonishing wedding announcement on Saturday. The couple, whom nobody saw coming, took to Instagram to formally introduce each other as husband and wife.

The luxurious event, which is reported to have taken place in Karachi a few days prior to the duo's formal announcement, was attended by the Khaani famed star and Malik's close knit family members and friends.

This is Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010.

Rumors of their divorce had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims; however, recent developments suggest that the couple have formally divorced each other.

Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fueled separation rumours after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.

From celebrities to social media users across border, almost everyone on the internet has expressed their opinion on the infidelity rumours and Malik's third marriage.

“Bahut bahut mubarik dulhaay mian…..May Allah bless you both with health and happiness and a eternally blissful married life,” wrote Fakhr-e-Alam on platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Rabia Anum Obaid commented, “my jaw is on the Floor quite literally.”

Ghana Ali commented, “Congratulations,” while Nadia Hussain extended warmest congratulations stating, “Masha'Allah Masha'Allah many congratulations.”

Kiran Haq took to Instagram story to share a picture of the couple writing, “Congrats” with a champagne emoji.

Actress Saeeda Imtiaz took to Instagram story section and expressed her opinion, writing, “Pakistan kay halaat dekhnay kay baad. Mujhay nahy lagta kay main shaadi Pakistani say karna chahon gi. Yahan shaadi nahi shaadiyan hoteen hain. Kisi aur mulk say dhoondh longi. Jaisay yahan k Prime Ministers badaltay hain 2 saal baad waisay hi biwiyan badalteen hain kuch saal baad.”

Imtiaz ended the note with a hashtag, “#justathought”

Actress Saba Faisal shared a picture of the couple and extended her warmest wishes in Urdu.

Jeeto Pakistan host, Fahad Mustafa, also shared an image of the duo and wrote, “Happiness is all that matters” followed by a red heart emoji. “Mubarak ho buhut buhut,” he added.

Sadia Faisal wrote, “Congratulations my love, so happy for you.”

Social media users also expressed their thoughts.

“Sania did so much for Shoaib Malik, she was a bigger star than him, and he first flirted with Ayesha Umar and then married to this girl,” one user wrote.

Another user added that they “feel bad” for the tennis star.

“Love marriages are scary what if he:” wrote another with a meme.

“Tides could turn anytime,” wrote one. “It must be hard for Jaswal and Sania Mirza,” they added.

“You can go to the moon and back for a man and still you can’t guarantee that your man will remain loyal till end. Feeling sorry for Sania Mirza, she is such a lovely lady, she didn’t deserve disloyalty,” wrote on.