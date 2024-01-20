From celebrities to netizens: Internet reacts to Sana and Shoaib's wedding

One of Pakistani entertainment industry's accomplished actresses, Sana Javed, and ace cricketer Shoaib Malik took the internet by storm with their astonishing wedding announcement on Saturday. The couple, whom nobody saw coming, took to Instagram to formally introduce each other as husband and wife.
The luxurious event, which is reported to have taken place in Karachi a few days prior to the duo's formal announcement, was attended by the Khaani famed star and Malik's close knit family members and friends.
This is Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010.
Rumors of their divorce had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims; however, recent developments suggest that the couple have formally divorced each other.
Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fueled separation rumours after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.
From celebrities to social media users across border, almost everyone on the internet has expressed their opinion on the infidelity rumours and Malik's third marriage.
“Bahut bahut mubarik dulhaay mian…..May Allah bless you both with health and happiness and a eternally blissful married life,” wrote Fakhr-e-Alam on platform X (formerly known as Twitter).
Bahut bahut mubarik dulhaay mian…..May Allah bless you both with health and happiness and a eternally blissful married life. ❤️ @realshoaibmalik https://t.co/HEfyL6pOl5— Fakhr-e-Alam S.I & S.E (@falamb3) January 20, 2024
Rabia Anum Obaid commented, “my jaw is on the Floor quite literally.”
Ghana Ali commented, “Congratulations,” while Nadia Hussain extended warmest congratulations stating, “Masha'Allah Masha'Allah many congratulations.”
Kiran Haq took to Instagram story to share a picture of the couple writing, “Congrats” with a champagne emoji.
Actress Saeeda Imtiaz took to Instagram story section and expressed her opinion, writing, “Pakistan kay halaat dekhnay kay baad. Mujhay nahy lagta kay main shaadi Pakistani say karna chahon gi. Yahan shaadi nahi shaadiyan hoteen hain. Kisi aur mulk say dhoondh longi. Jaisay yahan k Prime Ministers badaltay hain 2 saal baad waisay hi biwiyan badalteen hain kuch saal baad.”
Imtiaz ended the note with a hashtag, “#justathought”
Actress Saba Faisal shared a picture of the couple and extended her warmest wishes in Urdu.
Jeeto Pakistan host, Fahad Mustafa, also shared an image of the duo and wrote, “Happiness is all that matters” followed by a red heart emoji. “Mubarak ho buhut buhut,” he added.
Sadia Faisal wrote, “Congratulations my love, so happy for you.”
Social media users also expressed their thoughts.
“Sania did so much for Shoaib Malik, she was a bigger star than him, and he first flirted with Ayesha Umar and then married to this girl,” one user wrote.
Seriously! No one can change a man,it's in his nature to cheat, to look for the second woman after the first and then the third,Sania did so much for Shoaib Malik, she was a bigger star than him, and he first flirted with Ayesha Umar and then married to this girl.#ShoaibMalik… pic.twitter.com/lAwkSgvGjy— Nooray Fatima (@FatimaF99690) January 20, 2024
Another user added that they “feel bad” for the tennis star.
Sania Mirza fought with system & whole country to get married to #ShoaibMalik & now what is this Divorce ????????— Vansh Vardhan ???? (@Rockstar82vansh) January 20, 2024
Sana Javeed was already married with umar too
Its strange feel bad for #SaniaMirza #sanajaved pic.twitter.com/glsDp9CRpJ
“Love marriages are scary what if he:” wrote another with a meme.
Love marriages are scary what if he:#ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/OZjh7FrmQP— Snake (@faltubatnh) January 20, 2024
Sania Mirza congratulating Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed on their marriage ????— Minha (@Minha2936) January 20, 2024
It breaks my heart ????#shoaibmalik #shoaibmalikmarriage
pic.twitter.com/Sw5OcIUoXC
“Tides could turn anytime,” wrote one. “It must be hard for Jaswal and Sania Mirza,” they added.
Tides could turn anytime. Look at Umair Jaswal's love for Sana Javed but it ended in divorce and her wedding with another man. It must be hard for Jaswal and Sania Mirza but who cares, it's life. #SanaJaved #ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/GeNRbz6PUr— Maria Jabeen (@mariajbn123) January 20, 2024
Shoaib Malik got married again but King Babar hasn't married yet ????— Abdul Rehman ???????? (@maniofficials17) January 20, 2024
#ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/CS7FPxuxrF
Lee #Shoaibmalik right now ????????pic.twitter.com/qki69QA3bs— Nazir Nazir (@itsmarwat3) January 20, 2024
Ayesha Omar won at life .#ShoaibMalik #SanaJaved pic.twitter.com/fILFlEBIui— Mary Marouf (@Cricket_istic) January 20, 2024
Sania Mirza has suffered for years. She chose this man at the peak of her career, when she could have chosen ANYONE in her country. She literally went against the whole world for this man who constantly cheated on her. Shadi toh ab ki haina pehly cheating ki. Sad! #ShoaibMalik— Komal Shahid (@ArmedWithWords) January 20, 2024
“You can go to the moon and back for a man and still you can’t guarantee that your man will remain loyal till end. Feeling sorry for Sania Mirza, she is such a lovely lady, she didn’t deserve disloyalty,” wrote on.
You can go to the moon and back for a man and still you can’t guarantee that your man will remain loyal till end. Feeling sorry for Sania Mirza, she is such a lovely lady, she didn’t deserve disloyalty.— ثانیِ زہرا (@obvshia_) January 20, 2024
Btw Congrats both of you!#ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/TP3kmjQoBo
Waseem Badami already hinted to Sania Mirza????????#SanaJaved #ShoaibMalik#SaniaMirza pic.twitter.com/e2Zc2qdpga— Ha55am (@Ha55amsikandar) January 20, 2024
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
