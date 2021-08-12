Shehzad Roy in search of kids playing music with makeshift instruments in viral video
Web Desk
05:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Shehzad Roy in search of kids playing music with makeshift instruments in viral video
Share

Pakistani singer-songwriter Shehzad Roy made his name through music and off-screen social work.

Roy has been advocating for children’s rights since 2013 and now he is actively looking to help kids who were spotted playing music with makeshift instruments in a viral video.

Turning to his social media handle, the 44-year-old singer announced the hunt for the children.

“Please somebody tell me where are these kids,” he wrote, further promising: “I’ll give them all the instruments they need.”

Keyboard warriors were quick to help out Roy as they pointed out that the kids are most probably from Hunza and the viral video is an old clip.

“They are “Chilipchi band ” from my village. But this performance is around 8 years old,” said a user named Ghulam Abbas Hunzai, hinting at his connection to Hunza.

Another user suggested that Shehzad Roy should establish a music school in the Northern Areas owing to their musical talent. 

On the work front, Shehzad is gearing up for his acting debut in the widely popular 1960s sitcom Alif Noon that will be reprised as a feature film.

Shehzad Roy set to make acting debut with 'Alif ... 07:30 PM | 17 Jul, 2021

Shahzad Roy is all set to step into the realm of acting as he gears up for his acting debut in the widely popular 1960s ...

More From This Category
TikToker Alishba Anjum’s latest dance video ...
06:27 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Netizens react to Nimra Ali's viral prank video
04:46 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussain to star in a film ...
03:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Video of Hareem Shah swimming in a Turkish pool ...
03:05 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Hira Mani channels Kareena Kapoor in latest video
02:40 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Senior Pakistani actor Durdana Butt passes away ...
01:27 PM | 12 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Alishba Anjum’s latest dance video goes viral
06:27 PM | 12 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr