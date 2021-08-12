Shehzad Roy in search of kids playing music with makeshift instruments in viral video

Pakistani singer-songwriter Shehzad Roy made his name through music and off-screen social work.

Roy has been advocating for children’s rights since 2013 and now he is actively looking to help kids who were spotted playing music with makeshift instruments in a viral video.

Turning to his social media handle, the 44-year-old singer announced the hunt for the children.

“Please somebody tell me where are these kids,” he wrote, further promising: “I’ll give them all the instruments they need.”

Please somebody tell me where are these kids and I’ll give them all the instruments they need ???? pic.twitter.com/e4Tq24KFMR — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) August 11, 2021

Keyboard warriors were quick to help out Roy as they pointed out that the kids are most probably from Hunza and the viral video is an old clip.

“They are “Chilipchi band ” from my village. But this performance is around 8 years old,” said a user named Ghulam Abbas Hunzai, hinting at his connection to Hunza.

Another user suggested that Shehzad Roy should establish a music school in the Northern Areas owing to their musical talent.

On the work front, Shehzad is gearing up for his acting debut in the widely popular 1960s sitcom Alif Noon that will be reprised as a feature film.