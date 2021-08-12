TikTok star Alishba Anjum jolts internet with killer dance moves on ‘Bole Churiyan’ song
Share
TikTok star Alishba Anjum has left her fans stunned with new dance video she posted on her social media account.
The gorgeous TikToker took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a new video. In the viral video, she can be seen dancing to the tune of famous Indian song “Bole Churiyan”. She has won the hearts of the fans with her adorable moves.
Alishba Anjum is a famous model and social media influencer. She was born in Faisalabad on August 11, 1997. She started her career as a TikToker and she is famous for her TikTok videos. She is twin sister of Jannat Mirza.
She is also a vlogger (YouTuber) and she started her YouTube Journey in 2018.
In January 2021, she made her debut in music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.
Video of Hareem Shah swimming in a Turkish pool ... 03:05 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
TikTok star Hareem Shah has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines as her outlandish actions hit a ...
- PAKvWI – Mohammad Abbas rattles West Indies after Pakistan fold for ...12:37 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
- Waqar Zaka gives Rs1 million to athlete Arshad Nadeem12:02 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...11:00 AM | 13 Aug, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 August 202110:41 AM | 13 Aug, 2021
- Jemima Goldsmith trolled over tweet about Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's song07:45 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
-
- TikTok star Alishba Anjum jolts internet with killer dance moves on ...06:27 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021