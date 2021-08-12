Sarsabz Fertilizers wins best social media campaign award at Pakistan Digital Awards

KARACHI - Sarsabz Fertilizers (Fatima Fertilizers) strived to introduce a dedicated day for farmers through ‘Salam Kissan’ campaign, as a first-ever initiative to elevate their image and importance for the national food security.

The intention was to let the day serve as a reminder and drive the stakeholders and policymakers towards a dialogue to come up with possible solutions, that can benefit our small farmers and put them on the path to prosperity.

The day, eventually recognized as ‘Kissan Day’ in 2019, by the Federal Government, is now being celebrated every year on December 18 to pay tribute to the contributions of Pakistani farmers across the country.

In 2020, at the occasion of the second Kissan Day, Sarsabz used the fastest growing platform of TikTok to pay tribute to these farmers. The idea for the campaign was simple- TikTok users had to make videos to pay tribute to the farmers of Pakistan on the Salam Kissan song produced by Sarsabz.

Entries from all over Pakistan were received and the ‘Salam Kissan’ campaign became a massive hit instantly as millions of people including general public, celebrities and influencers joined in to celebrate Kissan Day with a renewed fervor to highlight the role of these unsung heroes.

The campaign was also recently recognized as the best TikTok campaign of 2020 by Pakistan Digital Awards. The Pakistan Digital Awards is an independent platform which recognizes the very best in digital platforms and talent across the country by rewarding the best performing websites, apps and bloggers.

Engagement highlights of the award-winning campaign:

1. About 20,000 user-generated TikToks with #SalamKissan were received from more than 12,000 accounts.

2. More than 102 million views and 106,600,000 impressions were generated overall by the campaign.

3.Total campaign impressions for top 3 views were 77,077,143 with a reach of 11,472,055 and click-through rate of 22.21% with 17,116,844 clicks.