US, Pakistan eye joint ventures in cryptocurrency, digital markets: Natalie Baker

ISLAMABAD – US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker expressed hope for expanding bilateral cooperation with Pakistan, saying, “We are actively pursuing new economic opportunities together, including promising ventures in cryptocurrency and digital markets.”

She expressed these while addressing the gathering at the American Embassy in Islamabad during the US Independence Day celebrations. She expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and reflected on her previous service in Pakistan.

“It is an honour to return to Pakistan, where I began my diplomatic career,” Baker said, noting the deep and historic ties between the two nations.

She highlighted that the United States was among the first countries to recognise Pakistan’s independence.

Baker emphasized the enduring pillars of the US-Pakistan partnership, particularly in defence and security.

“Our military cooperation has spanned decades, including joint training and operations,” she stated.

Touching on economic collaboration, Baker expressed optimism about exploring new avenues together. “We are also forging ahead in economic ventures, including exciting opportunities in cryptocurrency and digital markets,” she added.

She also noted the diplomatic role played by the US in promoting peace in the region, including efforts to ease tensions between Pakistan and India.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that US President Donald Trump demonstrated true leadership as a messenger of peace by facilitating the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Donald Trump and the American people, stating that Pakistan-US relations are entering a new phase.

He praised Trump’s efforts in easing tensions between the two neighbouring countries, highlighting that this important step towards peace reflects the potential for resolving longstanding conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

He extended his congratulations to the US government and embassy staff on the 249th Independence Day, emphasizing that both countries believe in democratic traditions and the supremacy of the constitution. He added that the US was among the first nations to recognise Pakistan, and both countries are committed to strengthening their ties.