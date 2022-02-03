IMF approves $1billion loan tranche for Pakistan
Web Desk
10:22 AM | 3 Feb, 2022
IMF approves $1billion loan tranche for Pakistan
Share

WASHINGTON – The International Monetary Fund's Executive Board has approved Islamabad’s request for a $1 billion loan tranche.

Finance Czar, Shaukat Tarin, shared the development on official Twitter. “I am pleased to announce that IMF Board has approved 6th tranche of their programme for Pakistan”, he wrote on the microblogging platform.

IMF’s Executive Board officials meet in Washington on Wednesday to discuss and finalize Pakistan’s request for the completion of the sixth Review and release of a $1 billion tranche under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Earlier, the Imran Khan-led government had successfully managed to get the State Bank Amendment Bill, 2021 cleared from Senate to checkmark all prerequisites for the stalled programme.

Reports in local media said the completion of this review allows for an immediate disbursement of about $1 billion to Pakistan, bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to around $3bn.

President Alvi approves 'mini budget' ahead of ... 11:09 PM | 15 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021-22 under Article-75 of the ...

EFF aims to support Pakistan’s policies to help the economy and save lives and livelihoods amid the Covid-19 pandemic, ensure macroeconomic and debt sustainability and advance structural reforms to lay the foundations for strong, job-rich, and long-lasting growth that benefits all citizens.

The 6th review was earlier scheduled for January 12 but was postponed twice on Pakistan’s request, to attain more time for implementing IMF conditions.

Last year in November, a finance ministry delegation reached a staff-level agreement with the global lender after protracted talks in US capital.

Pakistan, IMF finally reach staff-level agreement ... 10:28 AM | 22 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan finally reached a staff-level agreement under the ...

More From This Category
Soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in ...
09:52 AM | 3 Feb, 2022
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 5,830 new infections, ...
09:15 AM | 3 Feb, 2022
Gold price rebounds to Rs125,000 per tola
10:18 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Casualties feared in Balochistan blast
09:04 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
India refuses visas to Pakistanis for Ajmer ...
08:25 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer moves court ...
07:58 PM | 2 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Preity Zinta gives a sneak peek into her birthday party
09:51 PM | 2 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr