PM Imran salutes security forces for repulsing terror attacks in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid tribute to the brave armed forces personnel for repulsing terrorist attacks in the southwestern province.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier said “We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces' camps in Panjgur and Naushki, Balochistan. The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us.”

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid shared an update on the terror attack. In a video message on his official handle, the minister said nine terrorists were killed and four soldiers martyred in Naushki, whereas six terrorists died in the Panjgur attack.

"The terrorists were repulsed from both places and the Pakistan Army kept its tradition of defeating terrorism alive. A few are surrounded by the army in Panjgur which the Pakistan Army will defeat. This is a great success that the Pakistan Army has achieved against terrorism”, he said.

Awami Muslim League supremo also paid tribute to the security forces and said they were fully capable of fighting against any kind of terrorism.

On Wednesday night, the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army attacked two check posts of the Pakistan army.

The incidents are the latest in a string of attacks in Balochistan and come a week after ten soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on a security forces check post in the province's Kech district.