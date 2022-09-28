‘We just have to play with it’: Imran Khan’s audio leak about US cipher surfaces

01:03 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
‘We just have to play with it’: Imran Khan’s audio leak about US cipher surfaces
Share

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his key aide became the center of attention on Wednesday after audio recordings purportedly of his conversation surfaced on social media.

In the alleged audio conversation, Imran Khan and his principal secretary Azam Khan could be heard discussing the US cipher, which the PTI chief claimed led to the ouster of the previous government.

In the around one and half-minute-long audio clip, a voice said to be that of PTI chief, can be heard saying “We just have to play with it, by hiding the date and without naming US”.

The other man, who is believed to be the then-principal secretary, Azam Khan, stresses holding a meeting on the issue. Azam Khan then advises Imran Khan to craft a new dimension to the party’s narrative about foreign hands toppling the government.

Also, the former principal secretary to PM allegedly advises defiant politician to talk to the then Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the foreign secretary on the matter.  

The ousted premier then exchanges views with Azam Khan to chalk out the narrative for the masses as well as the world leaders.

Former Information Minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary responded to the matter, saying the alleged audio leaks reveal an attempt to hide the US cipher from then Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The development comes days after purported leaked audio clips of government officials including PM Shehbaz Sharif, his cabinet members, and Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had claimed that conversations of PM Shehbaz have been put up for sale on the dark web; however, the recent leak reveal that the bugging process started before anyone was aware of it.

More to follow...

More From This Category
JS Bank holds medical camps and food distribution ...
01:32 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Pakistan PM Shehbaz, Army Chief felicitates Saudi ...
11:51 AM | 28 Sep, 2022
Petrol price likely to dip by Rs9 per litre from ...
11:18 AM | 28 Sep, 2022
Pakistani FM Bilawal urges US, China to set aside ...
10:26 AM | 28 Sep, 2022
Ishaq Dar sworn in as Pakistan's new Finance ...
09:49 AM | 28 Sep, 2022
King Salman appoints Crown Prince Mohammed bin ...
10:58 PM | 27 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mawra Hocane celebrates her birthday with a fun-filled video
12:28 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr