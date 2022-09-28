‘We just have to play with it’: Imran Khan’s audio leak about US cipher surfaces

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his key aide became the center of attention on Wednesday after audio recordings purportedly of his conversation surfaced on social media.

In the alleged audio conversation, Imran Khan and his principal secretary Azam Khan could be heard discussing the US cipher, which the PTI chief claimed led to the ouster of the previous government.

In the around one and half-minute-long audio clip, a voice said to be that of PTI chief, can be heard saying “We just have to play with it, by hiding the date and without naming US”.

This audio leak purportedly from the PM Office shows how foreign regime conspiracy theory of Imran Khan was made up. IK always knew there was no conspiracy to overthrow him. Damning stuff? It’s IK and nothing sticks so who knows…. pic.twitter.com/smFeJnN0Fb — Mehreen Zahra-Malik (@mehreenzahra) September 28, 2022

The other man, who is believed to be the then-principal secretary, Azam Khan, stresses holding a meeting on the issue. Azam Khan then advises Imran Khan to craft a new dimension to the party’s narrative about foreign hands toppling the government.

Also, the former principal secretary to PM allegedly advises defiant politician to talk to the then Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the foreign secretary on the matter.

The ousted premier then exchanges views with Azam Khan to chalk out the narrative for the masses as well as the world leaders.

Former Information Minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary responded to the matter, saying the alleged audio leaks reveal an attempt to hide the US cipher from then Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The development comes days after purported leaked audio clips of government officials including PM Shehbaz Sharif, his cabinet members, and Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had claimed that conversations of PM Shehbaz have been put up for sale on the dark web; however, the recent leak reveal that the bugging process started before anyone was aware of it.

More to follow...