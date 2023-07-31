BISE Lahore matric result 2023 position holders

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Monday announced the matric results 2023.
The results for the Secondary School Certificate (First Annual) Examination 2023 showed that girls have taken lead over boys as they secured the top positions.
For 2023, 230,915 students appeared in exams, which were held in April this year. As per the gazette, 172,204 students passed the annual examinations while around 57,000 could not clear the tenth grade examinations.
Private candidate Tuba Azam secured the highest number of 1091 marks out of 1100 in BISE Lahore while another private candidate named Muhammad Abdullah achieved second position with 1090 marks. The third spot was secured by Hadiya Noor with 1089 marks.
The candidates intending to apply for re-checking of their papers may apply online at the website (www.biselahore.com) within 15 days after declaration of result.
For the purpose of improving marks/ grades, candidates will be provided four examination opportunities in the current prevalent syllabi in the same subjects/ group in which he previously passed the examination.
The chances can be availed within a period of two years of having passed SSC and Intermediate examination, provided that the chances must be availed before appearing in any higher examination conducted by any examining Body.
Other education boards of Punjab, including Lahore, have announced the results of the annual matriculation examinations 2023, the girls once again hit the ground running.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
