BISE Lahore matric result 2023 position holders

05:12 PM | 31 Jul, 2023
LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Monday announced the matric results 2023.

The results for the Secondary School Certificate (First Annual) Examination 2023 showed that girls have taken lead over boys as they secured the top positions.

For 2023, 230,915 students appeared in exams, which were held in April this year.  As per the gazette, 172,204 students passed the annual examinations while around 57,000 could not clear the tenth grade examinations.

BISE Lahore Matric Results 2023 Toppers

Private candidate Tuba Azam secured the highest number of 1091 marks out of 1100 in BISE Lahore while another private candidate named Muhammad Abdullah achieved second position with 1090 marks. The third spot was secured by Hadiya Noor with 1089 marks.

The candidates intending to apply for re-checking of their papers may apply online at the website (www.biselahore.com) within 15 days after declaration of result.

For the purpose of improving marks/ grades, candidates will be provided four examination opportunities in the current prevalent syllabi in the same subjects/ group in which he previously passed the examination.

The chances can be availed within a period of two years of having passed SSC and Intermediate examination, provided that the chances must be availed before appearing in any higher examination conducted by any examining Body.

Other education boards of Punjab, including Lahore, have announced the results of the annual matriculation examinations 2023, the girls once again hit the ground running.

BISE Lahore Matric Result 2023 (Check results here)

