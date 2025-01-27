Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

LPG Tanker blast in Multan leaves 5 dead, dozens injured

ISLAMABAD – A strong explosion from LPG Tanker Blast rocked Multan Industrial Estate, killing five people while dozens are injured.

Reports in local media said two women including a young girl lost their lives in the tragic incident as powerful blast triggered a massive fire, with debris from the shattered tanker scattering across nearby residential areas.

Rescue officials and firefighters units rushed to site and doused the flames. Several houses in locality were also destroyed in the fire, and livestock died due to intensity of fire. Rescue teams are continuing search operations in the surrounding neighborhoods to ensure the safety of residents.

Authorities are still working to contain gas leak from the tanker. More than a dozen injured are said to be in critical condition, and an emergency has been declared at Nishtar Hospital, where victims are being treated.

Meanwhile, power and gas supply have been halted, other than traffic. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further updates will be provided as rescue operations progress.

More to Follow…
