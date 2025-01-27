Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Check Latest Gold Prices for 27 Jan 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on January 27, 2025, is Two lac, eighty-nine thousand and four hundred Rs289,400 per tola while the rate of 10 grams of bullion remains at Rs248,113 on Monday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 264,733 per tola, 21 Karat at 252,700 and 18 Karat at 216,600.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs289,400 10 Grams Rs248,113

Today Gold price in Karachi