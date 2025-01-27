JUI-F leader, scholar Qazi Zahoor Ahmad assassinated; probe underway

PESHAWAR – The shocking assassination of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) JUIF leader Maulana Qazi Zahoor Ahmad shocked everyone as the Islamic scholar was gunned down in Budhbeer on Sunday.

Local police said Qazi faced a gun attack while returning home from the mosque on Sunday night as bike-borne assailants opened fire on him. The attackers managed to escape the scene soon after the shooting.

Jamait leader sustained multiple bullet wounds and succumbed before getting any medical aid at a local hospital. Police have registered a case based on a complaint from his brother, Attaullah. Meanwhile, local cops started sa earch operation for the perpetrators and recovered a handgun from the crime scene.

The deceased party, JUI-F mourned his death, highlighting his contributions to the party. In their statement, they said his services would always be remembered by party members and supporters.

Pakistan’s northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained among the worst hit regions. Pakistan suffered 2546 violence-linked fatalities and 2267 injuries among civilians, and security personnel, last year while KP suffered the most fatalities (over 60pc) in what is said to be the highest surge in violence in recent years.