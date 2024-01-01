JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman escapes gun attack in KP’s DI Khan

PESHAWAR – Unidentified attackers opened fire on politico-religious leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman on late Sunday but the former minister escaped attack that occurred in the country’s northwestern region.

PDM president, 70, was traveling in his motorcade in Dera Ismail Khan district, when he came under attack near the Yarik interchange on Islamabad-DI Khan motorway, JUI-F officials said.

Fazl and his convoy members escaped the attack unhurt. Local cops said that the gun attack occurred in close proximity.

Cops said that the intended target of the gunfire was a police checkpoint, as security forces are battling a fresh wave of terrorism.

JUI-F leaders condemned the attack, saying the law-and-order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan is deteriorating day by day. They also called for an high level probe into the attack, saying the incident raised questions about security situation.

Several politicians including Fazl right-wing party expressed concerns about the security situation ahead of General Elections, as party suffered blows after being a target of militants.

Last year in September, senior JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah suffered injuries along with several others in Balochistan’s Mastung. Dozens of JUI-F supporters were killed in a deadly suicide attack that targeted the party’s worker convention in the Bajaur district.