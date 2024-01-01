JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman escapes gun attack in KP’s DI Khan

PESHAWAR – Unidentified attackers opened fire on politico-religious leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman on late Sunday but the former minister escaped attack that occurred in the country’s northwestern region.
PDM president, 70, was traveling in his motorcade in Dera Ismail Khan district, when he came under attack near the Yarik interchange on Islamabad-DI Khan motorway, JUI-F officials said.
Fazl and his convoy members escaped the attack unhurt. Local cops said that the gun attack occurred in close proximity.
Cops said that the intended target of the gunfire was a police checkpoint, as security forces are battling a fresh wave of terrorism.
JUI-F leaders condemned the attack, saying the law-and-order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan is deteriorating day by day. They also called for an high level probe into the attack, saying the incident raised questions about security situation.
Several politicians including Fazl right-wing party expressed concerns about the security situation ahead of General Elections, as party suffered blows after being a target of militants.
Last year in September, senior JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah suffered injuries along with several others in Balochistan’s Mastung. Dozens of JUI-F supporters were killed in a deadly suicide attack that targeted the party’s worker convention in the Bajaur district.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 309 for buying and 313 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
Gold rate in Pakistan today on first day of the year stands at Rs219,200 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,066 on Monday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
