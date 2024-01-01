PSX welcomes 2024 with positive sentiment, crosses 64,000 mark

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange welcomes 2024 with a positive trend as the market opened for trading on the first day.

In the early hours of trading, KSE-100 index climbed 1,500 points, surpassing the 64,000-point mark on Monday.

Last week, PSX also closed on a positive note at 62,451.04 points after the market correction.

Pakistan Stock Exchange remains on the march in recent times, touching new feats.

The bullish trend in the stock market reflects economic revival including improvement in the local currency’s value besides a surge in inflows.

More to follow...