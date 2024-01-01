Motorway M1, M2, M-5 closed at various points amid heavy fog; Check latest update here

ISLAMABAD - National Highways and Motorway Police NHMP announced closure of several sections of Motorways due to heavy fog and low visibility.

NHMP cautioned citizens to avoid unnecessary travel amid foggy hours and to use fog lights in vehicles. It also warned drivers not to speed and keep a reasonable distance from the next vehicle.

Motorway Fog Update

Authorities closed a stretch of the motorway at several points due to heavy fog, citing citizens' safety concerns and to avoid untoward situations and inconvenience.

اطلاع: سڑک بند ہے۔



مقام: ایم-2، مین ٹول پلازہ اسلام آباد(349) تا بلکسر انٹرچینج کلومیٹر(266)۔

وجہ: شدید دھند۔ — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 1, 2024

احتیاط کریں: دھند ہے!



مقام: ایم-2، نزد چکری (کلومیٹر 314 - 326)۔

حد نگاہ: 50-60 میٹر — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 1, 2024

احتیاط کریں: لین بند ہے۔



مقام: این-5، المعید یو ٹرن نزد ٹیکسلا ( کلومیٹر 1574) بجانب شمال۔

وجہ: گاڑی خراب ہے۔ — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 1, 2024

اطلاع: موٹروے ایم-4، عبدالحکیم (کلومیٹر 89) تا پنڈی بھٹیاں (کلومیٹر 290) کو ٹریفک کی آمدورفت کے لیے کھول دیا گیا ہے۔ — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 1, 2024

احتیاط کریں: دُھند ہے!



مقام: این - 5، ھالا بائی پاس (کلومیٹر 212) تا ہالانی (کلومیٹر 382)۔

حد نگاہ: 00-05 میٹر۔ — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 1, 2024

اطلاع: ٹریفک کا رخ موڑ دیا گیا ہے!

مقام: سوات ایکسپریس وے، نزد اسماعیلہ (کلومیٹر 19 ساؤتھ)۔

وجہ: شدید دھند۔ — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 31, 2023

Commuters planning intra-city travelling are advised to get the latest information from NH&MP Helpline 130.