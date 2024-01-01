Motorway M1, M2, M-5 closed at various points amid heavy fog; Check latest update here

ISLAMABAD - National Highways and Motorway Police NHMP announced closure of several sections of Motorways due to heavy fog and low visibility.
NHMP cautioned citizens to avoid unnecessary travel amid foggy hours and to use fog lights in vehicles. It also warned drivers not to speed and keep a reasonable distance from the next vehicle.
Authorities closed a stretch of the motorway at several points due to heavy fog, citing citizens' safety concerns and to avoid untoward situations and inconvenience.
اطلاع: سڑک بند ہے۔— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 1, 2024
مقام: ایم-2، مین ٹول پلازہ اسلام آباد(349) تا بلکسر انٹرچینج کلومیٹر(266)۔
وجہ: شدید دھند۔
احتیاط کریں: دھند ہے!— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 1, 2024
مقام: ایم-2، نزد چکری (کلومیٹر 314 - 326)۔
حد نگاہ: 50-60 میٹر
احتیاط کریں: لین بند ہے۔— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 1, 2024
مقام: این-5، المعید یو ٹرن نزد ٹیکسلا ( کلومیٹر 1574) بجانب شمال۔
وجہ: گاڑی خراب ہے۔
اطلاع: موٹروے ایم-4، عبدالحکیم (کلومیٹر 89) تا پنڈی بھٹیاں (کلومیٹر 290) کو ٹریفک کی آمدورفت کے لیے کھول دیا گیا ہے۔— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 1, 2024
احتیاط کریں: دُھند ہے!— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 1, 2024
مقام: این - 5، ھالا بائی پاس (کلومیٹر 212) تا ہالانی (کلومیٹر 382)۔
حد نگاہ: 00-05 میٹر۔
اطلاع: ٹریفک کا رخ موڑ دیا گیا ہے!— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 31, 2023
مقام: سوات ایکسپریس وے، نزد اسماعیلہ (کلومیٹر 19 ساؤتھ)۔
وجہ: شدید دھند۔
Commuters planning intra-city travelling are advised to get the latest information from NH&MP Helpline 130.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 309 for buying and 313 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
Gold rate in Pakistan today on first day of the year stands at Rs219,200 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,066 on Monday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
