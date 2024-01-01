Aerial firing on New Year’s Eve leaves dozens injured in Karachi

KARACHI – Around 3 dozen people, including females, suffered injuries during jubilant firing on New Year’s Eve, police said Sunday.

Reports in local media said 32 persons were injured as some were shot at amid jubilation firing carried out in different parts of the port city.

The unwanted incidents were reported from Clifton, Shah Faisal Colony, Tariq Road, Sea View, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, Korangi Industrial Area, Zaman Town, Landhi, Liaqutabad, Nazimabad, Saudabad, Baldia, Karimabad and other areas of the provincial capital.

Four women, three young boys, and two girls were among those who suffered injuries.

Around 60 people have been arrested over aerial firing and recovered hand weapons, and assault rifles in charges of attempted murder and terrorism.

People in parts of the city resorted to aerial firing despite police warning that the accused held with weapons on NYE will face charges related to terrorism and attempted murder.

Sindh AIG Rind also gave fellow officers orders to arrest drunk drivers and dangerous drivers in light of New Year's Eve, particularly DIG Iqbal Dara, the chief of traffic police.