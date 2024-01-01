Lahore weather update: Chilly day in provincial capital with ice-cold winds sweeping

Pakistan's second-largest city Lahore and its adjoining areas are being buffeted by extremely cold breezes as temperature plunges. Met Office predicted dry and cold weather for parts of Punjab in the next twelve hours.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Lahore Rain Update

Under the latest conditions, there are no chances of rain but the sky remains covered in clouds.

Lahore Temperature Today

In the metropolis, the temperature was recorded at 13°C at noon. Humidity remained over 80pc while the Max UV Index was low.

Lahore Air Quality

Despite the measures taken by the administration, the city's air quality was recorded at over 185 which is Very Unhealthy.

Prolonged exposure to the air, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.

Punjab Fog Update

PMD said dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Mangla, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country., while very cold and partly cloudy in northern parts.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Leh -10, Skardu -09, Gilgit -06, Gupis, Kalam, Kalat -05, Astore and Srinagar -04.