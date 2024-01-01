Lahore weather update: Chilly day in provincial capital with ice-cold winds sweeping

Pakistan's second-largest city Lahore and its adjoining areas are being buffeted by extremely cold breezes as temperature plunges. Met Office predicted dry and cold weather for parts of Punjab in the next twelve hours.
In its fresh advisory, Met Office said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Under the latest conditions, there are no chances of rain but the sky remains covered in clouds.
In the metropolis, the temperature was recorded at 13°C at noon. Humidity remained over 80pc while the Max UV Index was low.
Despite the measures taken by the administration, the city's air quality was recorded at over 185 which is Very Unhealthy.
Prolonged exposure to the air, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.
PMD said dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Mangla, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country., while very cold and partly cloudy in northern parts.
Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)
Leh -10, Skardu -09, Gilgit -06, Gupis, Kalam, Kalat -05, Astore and Srinagar -04.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 309 for buying and 313 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
Gold rate in Pakistan today on first day of the year stands at Rs219,200 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,066 on Monday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,520
