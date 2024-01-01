Latif Khosa’s son Khurram arrested on terrorism charges for ‘assaulting cops’

LAHORE – In contrast to claims of incumbent caretaker setup, a lingering atmosphere of despondency pervades within Imran Khan's PTI, as arrests of candidates linked with political party continue and latest to join the list is Latif Khosa's son.

Khurram Lartif, the son of PTI leader Latif Khosa was detained from the provincial capital Lahore on Sunday.

A case was lodged against Khurram Khosa in Mozang police station Lahore under sections related to terrorism, interference in state affairs and robbery whereas some other lawyers were also named in the FIR.

The FIR report said Khurram along with other lawyers raised weapons at on duty officers. It also accused son of former governor of confiscating official files and a wireless set from officers.

Last year in Dec, an estranged PPP leader joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that he took the step “on the wish” of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

Khosa is a member of Imran Khan’s legal team, who received an invitation to join the PTI on December 4.