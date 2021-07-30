Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs1.71/litre for August
ISLAMABAD - Petrol prices will go up by Rs1.71 per litre from August 1, announced Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Friday.
Gill in a couple of tweets said that petrol price had been increased on the recommendation of the Oil and Gast Regulatory Authority (OGRA), adding that prices of diesel will remain unchanged in order to facilitate the farmers.
اوگرا کی سفارش پر پٹرول کی قیمت میں فی لیٹر 1.71 روپے کا اضافہ کیا جا رہا ہے— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 30, 2021
جبکہ ڈیزل کی قیمتوں میں کسی قسم کا اضافہ نہیں کیا جا رہا۔
ڈیزل کی قیمتوں میں اضافے سے عام آدمی اور کسان زیادہ متاثر ہوتا ہے اس لئے ڈیزل کی قیمتوں میں اضافے کی سمری مسترد کر دی گئی ہے pic.twitter.com/f9mlC2Yhlw
Defending the latest surge in petrol prices, the PM's aide said that the rates in Pakistan are comparatively less than 140 countries in the world.
The average price of petrol in the world is $1 .19 per liter but in Pakistan it stands at $0.72 per liter.
26 جولائی کے ڈیٹا کے مطابق دنیا میں 27 ممالک میں پٹرول کی قیمت پاکستان سے کم اور 140 ممالک میں پاکستان سے زیادہ ہے— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 30, 2021
دنیا میں پٹرول کی اوسط قیمت 1.19 ڈالر فی لٹر لیکن پاکستان میں پٹرول کی قیمت 0.72 ڈالر فی لٹر ہے
دنیا میں پٹرولیم مصنوعات میں اضافہ 47% ہوا لیکن پاکستان میں 11%ہوا
Petroleum products grew 47% in the world but Pakistan witnessed only 11% surge, he said.
