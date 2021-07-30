Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs1.71/litre for August

07:51 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs1.71/litre for August
 ISLAMABAD - Petrol prices will go up by Rs1.71 per litre from August 1, announced Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Friday.

Gill in a couple of tweets said that petrol price had been increased on the recommendation of the Oil and Gast Regulatory Authority (OGRA), adding that prices of diesel will remain unchanged in order to facilitate the farmers. 

Defending the latest surge in petrol prices, the PM's aide said that the rates in Pakistan are comparatively less than 140 countries in the world. 

The average price of petrol in the world is $1 .19 per liter but in Pakistan it stands at $0.72 per liter.

Petroleum products grew 47% in the world but Pakistan witnessed only 11% surge, he said.

