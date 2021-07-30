Stability in Pakistan and Afghanistan is interlinked: COAS Bajwa

08:30 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Stability in Pakistan and Afghanistan is interlinked: COAS Bajwa
Share

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that media can act as a bridge to create conducive environment for promoting cultural, social and people to people engagement between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He was interacting with a 15-member Afghan media delegation that met him in Rawalpindi.

COAS said it is responsibility of the media and the people to identify and defeat the spoilers of peace.

The Army Chief said peace in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s earnest desire because stability of the two countries is interlinked.  

General Bajwa said the spoilers will not be allowed to derail peace process.

Referring to Pakistan’s comprehensive border management regime, he said security of borders is in the best interest of the two countries.

Alluding to the benefits of regional connectivity for the two countries, he highlighted the importance of restoration of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development of the region.

The Afghan journalists thanked the Army Chief for the opportunity for candid interaction and appreciated Pakistan’s sincerity and efforts for Afghan people including hosting of refugees and facilitative role in Afghan Peace Process.

More From This Category
Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs1.71/litre ...
07:51 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Pakistan rejects India’s false comments on AJK ...
07:19 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
PM Imran to attend Middle East Green Initiative ...
06:00 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Pakistani Ertugrul! Interior Minister Sheikh ...
05:53 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Policeman dies, passerby injured in Peshawar ...
03:01 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Sindh govt imposes lockdown in Karachi to stem ...
02:03 PM | 30 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yumna Zaidi shares adorable photos of her 32nd birthday
09:31 PM | 30 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr