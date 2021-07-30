Indian cricket board threatening foreign players over joining Kashmir Premier League
Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif claimed on Friday that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is sending warnings to cricket boards over allowing their players to take part in in the upcoming first edition of Kashmir Premier League (KPL).
Taking to Twitter, Latif added that BCCI will not allow those foreign cricketers work in India, who participate in KPL, which is going begin from August 6 in Muzaffarabad.
“The @BCCI is warning cricket boards that if there former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they won’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity. Gibbs, Dilshan, Monty Panesar & several others have been selected in KPL,” tweeted Latif.
Former Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan,
Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs, ex-Sri Lankan skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan along with four former England players have been drafted among the six teams of KPL.
Meanwhile, Muzaffarabad Tigers owner, Arshad Khan Tanoli, confirmed that Dilshan will participate in complete tournament.
