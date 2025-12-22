Woman among 7 booked for stealing 60 dogs from CDA facility in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A case has been registered against seven individuals, including a woman, for forcibly entering and stealing 60 dogs from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Dog Center in Tralai, Islamabad.

The incident was reported by the security guard of the center, and the police have filed charges for interference with government operations and theft.

According to the police report, the suspects arrived in three vehicles and took the dogs, which were housed in a shed at the center.

The shed was also damaged during the operation. Notably, the Islamabad Magistrate was present at the site at the time of the incident, yet the theft took place.

The police have vowed to take strict legal action against the perpetrators, ensuring they face consequences for their actions.

The case highlights concerns about the security of animal shelters in the region.