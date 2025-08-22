President Zardari forms 11th NFC, finance minister to head nine-member commission

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has constituted the 11th National Finance Commission (NFC) and its notification has been issued.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the commission will consist of nine members, with the Federal Finance Minister serving as its chairman.

The NFC will include the finance ministers of all four provinces, along with one expert nominated from each province.

From Punjab, Nasir Mehmood Khosa will be a member of the commission, Asad Syed from Sindh, Dr. Musharraf Rasool from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Farhanullah from Balochistan as experts.

Along with the notification, the Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the NFC have also been issued.

The 11th NFC will prepare recommendations on sharing expenditures for national-level projects, distribution of revenues, grants, and borrowing powers.