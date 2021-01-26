Bill proposing prison for defamation of Quaid’s picture moved in Senate
Five-year sentence and Rs 50,000 fine proposed for desecration of Pakistan's founder’s picture
Share
ISLAMABAD – A bill has been moved in the Senate proposing a five-year prison term for any one removing, tarnishing, or burning a picture of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Syed Sabir Shah presented the bill that also seeks the imposition of Rs 50,000 fine apart from the prison sentence.
State press agency APP reported that 12 private member bills were moved in the Senate on Tuesday which were all referred to their standing committees by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.
The new bills are:
- Guardian and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2020
- Public Complaints (Removal of Grievance) Bill, 2020
- Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2020
- Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2020
- Islamabad Women University Islamabad Bill, 2020
- Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020
- Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2020
- Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2020
- Islamabad Educational Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2021
- Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- West Pakistan Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- General Clauses (Amendment) Bill, 2021,
Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq withdrew the Amendment of Article 213 Bill he had tabled on January 20, 2020.
Meanwhile, Sirajul Haq withdrew the constitution Amendment Bill, 2020 (Amendment of Article 213), introduced on January 20, 2020, from the house.
The parliament’s upper house is in its 306th session from January 22, 2021.
Senate passes resolution against circulation of ... 11:09 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The country's Senate on Monday passed a resolution urging the government to take action against the ...
- Farmers enter Delhi's Red Fort in massive protests on India's ...03:22 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- #PAKvSA – South Africa all out for 220 against Pakistan in 1st Test02:52 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Bill proposing prison for defamation of Quaid’s picture moved in ...02:28 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Shehbaz Sharif reads aloud Chinese envoy’s letter of appreciation ...01:59 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
-
- Hareem Farooq copies Shah Rukh Khan in her recent Instagram post11:06 AM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Twitter mourns as the 'Guinness World Record' holder poet Rehan Azmi ...09:38 AM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Ali Abbas contracts coronavirus10:07 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021