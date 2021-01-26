Bill proposing prison for defamation of Quaid’s picture moved in Senate

Five-year sentence and Rs 50,000 fine proposed for desecration of Pakistan's founder's picture
ISLAMABAD – A bill has been moved in the Senate proposing a five-year prison term for any one removing, tarnishing, or burning a picture of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Syed Sabir Shah presented the bill that also seeks the imposition of Rs 50,000 fine apart from the prison sentence.

State press agency APP reported that 12 private member bills were moved in the Senate on Tuesday which were all referred to their standing committees by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The new bills are: 

-          Guardian and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2020

-          Public Complaints (Removal of Grievance) Bill, 2020

-          Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2020

-          Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2020

-          Islamabad Women University Islamabad Bill, 2020

-          Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

-          Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2020

-          Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2020

-          Islamabad Educational Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2021

-          Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021

-          West Pakistan Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2021

-          General Clauses (Amendment) Bill, 2021,

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq withdrew the Amendment of Article 213 Bill he had tabled on January 20, 2020.

Meanwhile, Sirajul Haq withdrew the constitution Amendment Bill, 2020 (Amendment of Article 213), introduced on January 20, 2020, from the house.

The parliament’s upper house is in its 306th session from January 22, 2021.

More From This Category
