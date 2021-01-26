#PAKvSA – South Africa all out for 220 against Pakistan in 1st Test
Share
South Africa were all out at 220 runs on the first day of the first cricket Test of two-match series against Pakistan at Karachi.
Earlier, South Africa won the toss and chose to bat.
The two teams are playing their first Test in Pakistan after 14 years which started today, a match being described as a "monumental moment" for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.
Babar Azam is making his Test captaincy debut against the South Africa team. He has recovered from a thumb injury that kept him out of the two-Test series in New Zealand, which Pakistan lost 2-0.
Team Pakistan
Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi.
Team South Africa
Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (captain, wk), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla.
- Farmers enter Delhi's Red Fort in massive protests on India's ...03:22 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- #PAKvSA – South Africa all out for 220 against Pakistan in 1st Test02:52 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Bill proposing prison for defamation of Quaid’s picture moved in ...02:28 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Shehbaz Sharif reads aloud Chinese envoy’s letter of appreciation ...01:59 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan opposes new permanent seats in UNSC01:34 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Hareem Farooq copies Shah Rukh Khan in her recent Instagram post11:06 AM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Twitter mourns as the 'Guinness World Record' holder poet Rehan Azmi ...09:38 AM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Ali Abbas contracts coronavirus10:07 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021