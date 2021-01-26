PAKvSA – South Africa all out for 220 against Pakistan in 1st Test

South Africa were all out at 220 runs on the first day of the first cricket Test of two-match series against Pakistan at Karachi.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and chose to bat.

The two teams are playing their first Test in Pakistan after 14 years which started today, a match being described as a "monumental moment" for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

Babar Azam is making his Test captaincy debut against the South Africa team. He has recovered from a thumb injury that kept him out of the two-Test series in New Zealand, which Pakistan lost 2-0.

Team Pakistan

Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

Team South Africa

Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (captain, wk), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla.