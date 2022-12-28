Has Dubai princess Mahra al-Maktoum proposed to Imran Khan’s son Sulaiman?

LAHORE – Imran Khan's sons, who live with their mother in Britain, continue to hold onto the single tag, but rumours of one of the former Pakistani prime minister's sons getting proposed by Dubai's princess Sheikha Mahra aka Mahra Al Maktoum goes on to hit social media platforms.
It all started with a photo-collage doing rounds on the internet by an unverified account that goes by the name of Farooq Kaleri.
The picture with Sulaiman Isa Khan on right and a woman sharing an uncanny resemblance to the UAE princess on left was first shared by social media handles and later mainstream media aired the content without verifying the facts.
Sheikha Mahra is a known internet celebrity and amassed a huge following on social platforms. Known for her humanitarian work, the member of the UAE royal family is yet unmarried.
It was claimed that the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has asked Sulaiman's mother Jemima Khan for her son's hand in marriage.
And, that Sulaiman put a demand of free supply of oil to cash-strapped Pakistan for a period of 20 years – an absolute nonsense.
While the fake news keeps on trending, no one from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party or Sulaiman Khan's family has commented on the matter.
Imran Khan’s sons Qasim and Suleman Khan live with their mother Jemima Goldsmith in the United Kingdom. The duo lately visited Pakistan to meet their ailing father after the assassination attempt on the former premier.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 28, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.9
|235.05
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|297.5
|300.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.8
|65.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.5
|154.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.02
|606.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.62
|167.97
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.70
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,150. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,230 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
