Has Dubai princess Mahra al-Maktoum proposed to Imran Khan’s son Sulaiman?

Web Desk 03:14 PM | 28 Dec, 2022
Has Dubai princess Mahra al-Maktoum proposed to Imran Khan’s son Sulaiman?
Source: @shkmahra_mrm/Instagram

LAHORE – Imran Khan's sons, who live with their mother in Britain, continue to hold onto the single tag, but rumours of one of the former Pakistani prime minister's sons getting proposed by Dubai's princess Sheikha Mahra aka Mahra Al Maktoum goes on to hit social media platforms.

It all started with a photo-collage doing rounds on the internet by an unverified account that goes by the name of Farooq Kaleri.

The picture with Sulaiman Isa Khan on right and a woman sharing an uncanny resemblance to the UAE princess on left was first shared by social media handles and later mainstream media aired the content without verifying the facts.

Sheikha Mahra is a known internet celebrity and amassed a huge following on social platforms. Known for her humanitarian work, the member of the UAE royal family is yet unmarried.

It was claimed that the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has asked Sulaiman's mother Jemima Khan for her son's hand in marriage.

And, that Sulaiman put a demand of free supply of oil to cash-strapped Pakistan for a period of 20 years – an absolute nonsense.

While the fake news keeps on trending, no one from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party or Sulaiman Khan's family has commented on the matter.

Imran Khan’s sons Qasim and Suleman Khan live with their mother Jemima Goldsmith in the United Kingdom. The duo lately visited Pakistan to meet their ailing father after the assassination attempt on the former premier.

Imran Khan's sons arrive in Pakistan to meet father after assassination attempt

