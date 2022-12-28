Search

Ali Zafar reacts to student writing his song 'Jhoom' in physics paper

Web Desk 04:00 PM | 28 Dec, 2022
Ali Zafar reacts to student writing his song 'Jhoom' in physics paper
Source: Instagram

Ali Zafar's track Jhoom has created waves once again after 11 years on both sides of the border. It has been featured in Instagram reels by leading Bollywood stars and now the lyrics have made their way to a physics exam.

A video is spreading like wildfire where an 11th grader recently chose a rather amusing yet disappointing way of attempting his physics board examination. He filled in all the questions with the lyrics of Jhoom by Ali Zafar as their answer.

The video is made by the unimpressed teacher who was absolutely disappointed. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor shared the video and here is how he reacted to the video.

'This viral video was posted on the WhatsApp app. I request my students not to look for physics in my songs, even though physics is everywhere, including in the lyrics of this song. But then respect the teaching and teachers while studying,' tweeted Teefa in trouble actor.

Zafar's album Jhoom completed 11 years this year. The album, released in 2011, topped the music charts in Pakistan, as well as in India for several weeks after its release.

The album is an amalgamation of acoustic numbers and Sufi pop; the singer goes on to compose and sing two of Mirza Ghalib’s classic verses. Three of the 12 tracks on the album, namely, Allah hu, Nahin Re Nahin and Daastan e Ishq have already been performed on Coke studio.

Web Desk
