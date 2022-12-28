Search

Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill wish Salman Khan on 57th birthday

Web Desk 04:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2022
Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill wish Salman Khan on 57th birthday
Source: Instagram

It is a celebration time for Salman Khan as the Bollywood superstar marked his 57th birthday on Tuesday, December 27.

On his special day, not only his fans but a barrage of celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Ajay Devgn, Ali Abbas Zafar, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Venkatesh Daggubati, Angad Bedi, and many more have flooded social media with heart-warming wishes for the Dabangg actor.

Kaif, who has been Salman's long-time friend and co-star in many of his films, sent out a shoutout on his birthday. She shared a black and white photo of the actor on her Instagram story and captioned it,

"Tiger, Tiger, Tiger ka Happy Birthday,” followed by three hearts and the OG hashtag.

Shehnaaz Gill, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, shared a pic from the sets of the film to wish him.

Moreover, a massive crowd of fans stationed outside Khans Mumbai home just to get a glimpse of the actor, but the meet and greet resulted into a lathicharge.

Salman appeared on the balcony of his apartment with his father Salim Khan in order to greet the fans, thank them and wave at them. Khan wore a very causal outfit while meeting his fans and well-wishers.  As soon as people saw his glimpse, they started swelling up and became unmanageable by the police who then tried to control them by force.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next star alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film will mark their reunion. She also has Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Khan will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will hit the theatres on Eid 2023. The actor has, so far, unveiled several looks from the movie and even a teaser video. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. 

