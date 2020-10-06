Mehwish Hayat hits back at people hating on her new TV commercial

The burden of being a star comes with millions of rude remarks and getting socially trolled often than you know it.

Pakistan's superstar Mehwish Hayat has become the new point of contention for social media trolls. Hayat's recent TV commercial of a local manufacturing biscuit company is facing immense backlash because people think it carries 'vulgar' content.

However, the JPNA star doesn't seem bothered by all the moral policing as she took to Instagram and fiercely hit back at her haters.

"I don’t need your approval, darling. I have my own!" wrote the 'Load Wedding' actor.

Senior journalist Ansar Abbasi recently criticized Pemra and the incumbent government over Hayat's new commercial and demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action and ban such "vulgar dance" videos on national televisions.

Abbasi, in a tweet, said that TV channels would now air Mujra to sell biscuits. "Where is Pemra? Will PM Imran Khan take any action on this matter? Wasn't Pakistan built in the name of Islam,” he questioned.

Reacting to this, TV host Shafaat Ali said that a lot of obscenity is really spreading, you should throw your TV in the trash and make a video and upload it. People like you will also be encouraged.

