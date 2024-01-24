Ahmed Ali Butt, Hamza Ali Abbasi commend Umair Jaswal for being graceful about Shoaib-Sana wedding

While Sania Mirza issued a formal statement “at this sensitive period of her life” requesting “all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy,” Umair Jaswal hasn't commented on the matter.

Jaswal, who was pushed into the limelight post his ex-wife Sana Javed's second wedding to cricketer Shoaib Malik, has kept his grace intact and did not issue any statements or bit the bait of social media to churn out any more controversy.

Jaswal and Javed tied the knot in 2020 and were a happy couple until the couple fuelled rumours of separation by deleting pictures of both them on their respective social media handles.

This astonishing wedding announcement marks Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. Malik's first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010, and were blessed with a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.

Despite the inevitable media scrutiny and unwanted spotlight, the Mor Mahal star showed poise, and earned appreciation from actors Ahmed Ali Butt and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Butt took to Instagram story section and penned a heartfelt note for his “brother” Jaswal calling him a “lion.”

“To my brother,” wrote Butt and tagged Jaswal. “Your a lion my friend and a true gentleman with a heart of gold. It takes courage to stay graceful in times of adversity.”

In another paragraph, Butt furthered, “We all have our fair shares of problems but what defines us is how we learn and grow.”

“Keep walking tall my brother,” he added. “May Allah bless you and your family always,” he concluded.

The Pyarey Afzal actor, Abbai, shared a picture of himself and Jaswal in the gym having a hearty laughter.

“Some jokes never get old,” Abbasi captioned. “Late night ج,” wrote Abbasi and tagged Jaswal.

