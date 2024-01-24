Search

Lifestyle

Ahmed Ali Butt, Hamza Ali Abbasi commend Umair Jaswal for being graceful about Shoaib-Sana wedding

Noor Fatima
11:54 PM | 24 Jan, 2024
Ahmed Ali Butt, Hamza Ali Abbasi commend Umair Jaswal for being graceful about Shoaib-Sana wedding

While Sania Mirza issued a formal statement “at this sensitive period of her life” requesting “all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy,” Umair Jaswal hasn't commented on the matter.

Jaswal, who was pushed into the limelight post his ex-wife Sana Javed's second wedding to cricketer Shoaib Malik, has kept his grace intact and did not issue any statements or bit the bait of social media to churn out any more controversy.

Jaswal and Javed tied the knot in 2020 and were a happy couple until the couple fuelled rumours of separation by deleting pictures of both them on their respective social media handles.

This astonishing wedding announcement marks Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. Malik's first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010, and were blessed with a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.

Despite the inevitable media scrutiny and unwanted spotlight, the Mor Mahal star showed poise, and earned appreciation from actors Ahmed Ali Butt and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Butt took to Instagram story section and penned a heartfelt note for his “brother” Jaswal calling him a “lion.”

“To my brother,” wrote Butt and tagged Jaswal. “Your a lion my friend and a true gentleman with a heart of gold. It takes courage to stay graceful in times of adversity.”

In another paragraph, Butt furthered, “We all have our fair shares of problems but what defines us is how we learn and grow.”

“Keep walking tall my brother,” he added. “May Allah bless you and your family always,” he concluded.

The Pyarey Afzal actor, Abbai, shared a picture of himself and Jaswal in the gym having a hearty laughter. 

“Some jokes never get old,” Abbasi captioned. “Late night ج,” wrote Abbasi and tagged Jaswal.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Jan-2024/what-led-to-divorce-between-sania-mirza-and-shoaib-

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:57 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Ali Noor breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: "No Truth" ...

10:17 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Revealed: Rahat Fateh Ali earned 8 billion in 12 years from concerts

06:41 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Shahid Afridi sneaks in cheeky remark while congratulating Shoaib, ...

11:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Was Umair Jaswal threatened to divorce Sana Javed?

05:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Merub Ali celebrates birthday bash with friends and family

05:40 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza's first picture after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana ...

Lifestyle

08:43 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Here's how Ayesha Omar reacted to Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's ...

05:06 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Is Sania Mirza marrying Indian pacer Mohammed Shami?

06:59 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

What is Umair Jaswal conveying through his Insta stories after ...

07:21 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her baby bump

09:10 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

'If you want to work, get married,' Taliban set new conditions for ...

10:24 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Fatima Bhutto calls Bollywood a "craven industry" for attending Ram ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:12 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Qatar MMA Committee meets with Pakistani representatives in Doha

Gold & Silver Rate

07:36 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 24 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.15
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 24th January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: