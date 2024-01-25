Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

Search

Aries (March 20- April 19)

Today, you will have unlimited world of beauty and surprise all around your circle. You have to acknowledge and express gratitude before you move on to another projects. Enjoy free will but you may suffer due to this approach. Be calm and focused in life.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

Today, you have to channelize your inner mood for expedite all incomplete tasks. Express your pure and hearty feelings for your friendship. Enjoy leisure moments with your family. You have to relish golden moments in upcoming time.

Gemini: (May 20-June 21)

Today, you may confront unexpected criticism from family members. You will be at a point where you have made peace with the past and will be able to understand that things happened for you, and not to you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you have to except that's now how things work around here. Listen to what your inner Oracle is telling you about these signs and symbols, and you'll know exactly how to move forward. Be conscious and determined in life.

Leo : ( July 22- Aug 22)

Today, you will face many challenges and issues but you possess the power to create your best to resolve all. You lead the world but have to confront some financial and emotional stress. Stay contented and composed.

Virgo: ( Aug 22 - Sep 22)

Today, your parents weren't quite as perfect as you would have liked them to be. What if their behavioral patterns are a reflection of your own negative patterns? Be calm and determined in life.

Libra: ( Sep22 -Oct 23)

Today, you're being asked to face hardships of worldly life courageously. Put extra ordinary efforts to get through this trial period. Being a strong-headed person, you have ability and determination to counter this crisis. Be resigned and focused.

Scorpio:  (Oct 23- Nov 22)

Today, it's time to allow your heart to expand with love and compassion. Nothing will free you like forgiving yourself and the other people. You love and acceptance are the core values of mankind.

Capricorn :( Dec21-Jan19)

Today, your guides are urging you to pay attention to what you are saying yes to. Are you allowing somebody else's version of reality to influence your decisions? Stay connected to new friends circle.

Aquarius: (Jan 19- Feb 18)

Today, you have to enhance understanding and awareness. So, bring the gift of your loved one. Enjoy the freewill and try to help the needy. Be brave and strong. You will win the sympathies of your dear one.

Pisces: ( Feb 18- Mar20 )

It's time for you to dream a new world into being with the support of your guides. You can manifest this reality for yourself. Try to pen your heart and allow yourself to receive. Be steadfast and stick to the basics of morality.

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

