Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.
Today, you will have unlimited world of beauty and surprise all around your circle. You have to acknowledge and express gratitude before you move on to another projects. Enjoy free will but you may suffer due to this approach. Be calm and focused in life.
Today, you have to channelize your inner mood for expedite all incomplete tasks. Express your pure and hearty feelings for your friendship. Enjoy leisure moments with your family. You have to relish golden moments in upcoming time.
Today, you may confront unexpected criticism from family members. You will be at a point where you have made peace with the past and will be able to understand that things happened for you, and not to you.
Today, you have to except that's now how things work around here. Listen to what your inner Oracle is telling you about these signs and symbols, and you'll know exactly how to move forward. Be conscious and determined in life.
Today, you will face many challenges and issues but you possess the power to create your best to resolve all. You lead the world but have to confront some financial and emotional stress. Stay contented and composed.
Today, your parents weren't quite as perfect as you would have liked them to be. What if their behavioral patterns are a reflection of your own negative patterns? Be calm and determined in life.
Today, you're being asked to face hardships of worldly life courageously. Put extra ordinary efforts to get through this trial period. Being a strong-headed person, you have ability and determination to counter this crisis. Be resigned and focused.
Today, it's time to allow your heart to expand with love and compassion. Nothing will free you like forgiving yourself and the other people. You love and acceptance are the core values of mankind.
Today, your guides are urging you to pay attention to what you are saying yes to. Are you allowing somebody else's version of reality to influence your decisions? Stay connected to new friends circle.
Today, you have to enhance understanding and awareness. So, bring the gift of your loved one. Enjoy the freewill and try to help the needy. Be brave and strong. You will win the sympathies of your dear one.
It's time for you to dream a new world into being with the support of your guides. You can manifest this reality for yourself. Try to pen your heart and allow yourself to receive. Be steadfast and stick to the basics of morality.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.