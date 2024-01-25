Search

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Web Desk
08:41 AM | 25 Jan, 2024
usd to pkr
Source: File Photo

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Forex

08:42 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - ...

08:42 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, Euro, ...

08:43 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and ...

08:31 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and ...

08:42 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and ...

08:31 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:52 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Punjab IGP issues update on school holidays amid terror threats

Gold & Silver Rate

07:36 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: