Daily horoscope – 12 July 2023

Web Desk 09:03 AM | 12 Jul, 2023
Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, your previous issues in property business will give you profits. You might be facing some serious health issues. You will need to end the fear of being separated from close buddies and friends. 

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you should not to take unnecessary risks in investment. You can take on a stance to advance in your career. Don't pine all of your life's hopes on one thing. There will be family mental stress and uncertainty. 

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may find economic conditions very uncertain. Respect all who give you benefit in business. You need to find a balance between your personal and professional lives because they will both require a lot of your time and attention. 

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you may struggle hard for maintain your respect and prestige. Your family is likely to pamper and support you. Make the most of this time by learning new skills and groom yourself professionally.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you should continue yoga and meditation for mental relaxation. Avoid unnecessary arguments and conflicts.  You can expect your home to be peaceful and prosperous. Be bold and blunt in decision making.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

This day reminds to complete tasks timely otherwise your work might get delayed. You might plan for new projects and innovations at workplace. Avoid talking to anyone disrespectfully. Be humble and flexible.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may become busy with assignments and related work. You may be successful in your current position but keep on the best work. Keep your mind open and assist others in growing. Plan for an outing with family.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22)

Today, you are likely to visit religious places with friends. Concentrate intently on the tasks at hand and strictly adhere to the deadlines.  Be happy at work and focus for the tasks. Keep a positive attitude.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may be feeling restless and worried due to domestic and business complications. Your partner will be unable to express her anxiety to you so listen her. Take better care of yourself.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you may find   obstacles in work-business, there will be success in daily work. Don't become panic and control at your temper. Be happy and repose trust in your nearer.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, your expenses will be increased as compared to your income. Recognize that you can handle challenging tasks. Try to bridge slight lack of cooperation from close relatives. Try to concentrate for getting mental peace. Be happy and proud,

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you must be get ready and start realizing one thing to accept and even enjoy change around you. If you are confident in your ability then you can lead a new project at work. 

Latest

House fire in Lahore’s Bhati Gate kills 10 family members

09:42 AM | 12 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 12, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.9 284.65
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.6 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75
Australian Dollar AUD 197.5 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.62 751.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 216 218
China Yuan CNY 38.68 39.08
Danish Krone DKK 41.25 41.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.68 919.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.56 175.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 726.67 734.67
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 315.27 317.77
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 12, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (12 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415

