Javed Hashmi's son-in-law arrested during police raid at his Multan residence

ISLAMABAD – Police on Wednesday night arrested Makhdoom Javed Hashmi's son-in-law, who is contesting elections on a PTI ticket from Multan.
Hashmi, the senior politician who announced stepping out of the election race and withdrawing in favour of Imran Khan's party, said police raided his residence during the PTI's Workers Convention and arrested the election candidate.
In a social media post, he said PTI candidate Zahid Behar Hashmi from PP-220 and his household employees faced police action in a raid at his residence.
He also accused cops of vandalising his property and barging into his house illegally.
پنجاب پولیس کا رات 1 بجے بیسیوں اہلکاروں نے میری مخدوم رشید کی رہائش گاہ کا محاصرہ کر لیا ہے اور غیر قانونی طور میرے گھر کی چادر چار دیواری کا تقدس پامال کرتے ہوئے بلا وارنٹ اندر داخل ہوگئے۔ میرے داماد شاہد بہار ہاشمی اور نواسے قاسم ہاشمی کو غیر قانونی تحویل میں لے لیا گیا ہے۔…— Javed Hashmi (@JavedHashmiJH) January 24, 2024
توڑ پھوڑ کے مناظر pic.twitter.com/5FyGHDd6kB— Javed Hashmi (@JavedHashmiJH) January 24, 2024
Reports claimed that PTI leaders Mehr Bano Qureshi and Zain Qureshi - children of PTI vice president - were also scheduled to attend the PTI workers' convention at Hashmi's residence.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
