Javed Hashmi's son-in-law arrested during police raid at his Multan residence

ISLAMABAD – Police on Wednesday night arrested Makhdoom Javed Hashmi's son-in-law, who is contesting elections on a PTI ticket from Multan.

Hashmi, the senior politician who announced stepping out of the election race and withdrawing in favour of Imran Khan's party, said police raided his residence during the PTI's Workers Convention and arrested the election candidate.

In a social media post, he said PTI candidate Zahid Behar Hashmi from PP-220 and his household employees faced police action in a raid at his residence.

He also accused cops of vandalising his property and barging into his house illegally.

پنجاب پولیس کا رات 1 بجے بیسیوں اہلکاروں نے میری مخدوم رشید کی رہائش گاہ کا محاصرہ کر لیا ہے اور غیر قانونی طور میرے گھر کی چادر چار دیواری کا تقدس پامال کرتے ہوئے بلا وارنٹ اندر داخل ہوگئے۔ میرے داماد شاہد بہار ہاشمی اور نواسے قاسم ہاشمی کو غیر قانونی تحویل میں لے لیا گیا ہے۔… — Javed Hashmi (@JavedHashmiJH) January 24, 2024

توڑ پھوڑ کے مناظر pic.twitter.com/5FyGHDd6kB — Javed Hashmi (@JavedHashmiJH) January 24, 2024

Reports claimed that PTI leaders Mehr Bano Qureshi and Zain Qureshi - children of PTI vice president - were also scheduled to attend the PTI workers' convention at Hashmi's residence.