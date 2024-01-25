Javed Hashmi's son-in-law arrested during police raid at his Multan residence

Search

Web Desk
09:02 AM | 25 Jan, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Police on Wednesday night arrested Makhdoom Javed Hashmi's son-in-law, who is contesting elections on a PTI ticket from Multan.

Hashmi, the senior politician who announced stepping out of the election race and withdrawing in favour of Imran Khan's party, said police raided his residence during the PTI's Workers Convention and arrested the election candidate.

In a social media post, he said PTI candidate  Zahid Behar Hashmi from PP-220 and his household employees faced police action in a raid at his residence.

He also accused cops of vandalising his property and barging into his house illegally. 

Reports claimed that PTI leaders Mehr Bano Qureshi and Zain Qureshi - children of PTI vice president - were also scheduled to attend the PTI workers' convention at Hashmi's residence.

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

