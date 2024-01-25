Search

NATO’s biggest military exercise with over 90,000 troops kickstarts amid regional tensions

Web Desk
10:04 AM | 25 Jan, 2024
NATO’s biggest military exercise with over 90,000 troops kickstarts amid regional tensions
Source: efp_lithuania/Instagram

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the military alliance of 31 countries has started its military drill dubbed Steadfast Defender - the largest military exercise since the Cold War.

The leading drills aimed to demonstrate NATO’s capability to rapidly deploy forces to Europe from North America and other regions. At least 90,000 troops from NATO member nations and Sweden are participating, with the U.S. Navy's Gunston Hall leading the drills.

Over 50 ships, 80 aircraft, and more than 1,100 combat vehicles were mobilised for the key drills.

The exercises, initiated in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, aim to practice NATO's response to potential threats.

NATO has not mentioned Moscow by name in its announcement. But its top strategic document marks Kremlin as direct threat to NATO members' security.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister responded to the development, saying the scale of NATO's drills marks return of the alliance to Cold War schemes.

