NATO’s biggest military exercise with over 90,000 troops kickstarts amid regional tensions

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the military alliance of 31 countries has started its military drill dubbed Steadfast Defender - the largest military exercise since the Cold War.
The leading drills aimed to demonstrate NATO’s capability to rapidly deploy forces to Europe from North America and other regions. At least 90,000 troops from NATO member nations and Sweden are participating, with the U.S. Navy's Gunston Hall leading the drills.
Over 50 ships, 80 aircraft, and more than 1,100 combat vehicles were mobilised for the key drills.
The exercises, initiated in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, aim to practice NATO's response to potential threats.
NATO has not mentioned Moscow by name in its announcement. But its top strategic document marks Kremlin as direct threat to NATO members' security.
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister responded to the development, saying the scale of NATO's drills marks return of the alliance to Cold War schemes.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
