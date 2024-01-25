Punjab IGP issues update on school holidays amid terror threats

LAHORE – Punjab, KP and parts of the country are on high alert amid terror threats and the situation sparked rumours about closure of educational institutions.

Fake news reports, and notifications about school holidays are doing rounds online with reports indicating a four holidays in schools and colleges amid security concerns ahead of elections.

As rumours rife online, Punjab Inspector General of police Dr Usman Anwar clarified that there is no credible security threat, and no instructions have been issued to close educational institutions.

In his media interaction, IGP said all educational institutions are operational, with police ensuring full security measures and urged people not to share misleading reports.

He called the news about closure of schools baseless, saying no such instructions have been received or given. The top cop further warned of legal action against those found guilty of peddling false information.