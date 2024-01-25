Sheikh Rashid admitted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's interior minister and AML leader Sheikh Rashid has been hospitalised as the health of a senior politician deteriorated in Adiala Jail.
The 73-year-old reportedly felt discomfort in his chest and jail authorities shifted him to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology for medical attention.
At RIC, a detailed medical examination will be conducted to assess the extent of seasoned politician.
It was reported that any decision about his return to Adiyala jail will be linked to medical findings.
A week earlier, Awami Muslim League (AML) leader was arrested after a court denied him bail in the May 9 violence case. Rawalpindi police took him into custody from outside the court after his bail was disposed in the case registered against him at the New Town Police station over violence.
Number of PTI supporters had stormed various military installations and public properties on May 9 after former party chairman Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
