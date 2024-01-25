Search

Pakistan

Sheikh Rashid admitted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology

25 Jan, 2024
Sheikh Rashid admitted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's interior minister and AML leader Sheikh Rashid has been hospitalised as the health of a senior politician deteriorated in Adiala Jail.

The 73-year-old reportedly felt discomfort in his chest and jail authorities shifted him to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology for medical attention.

At RIC, a detailed medical examination will be conducted to assess the extent of seasoned politician.

It was reported that any decision about his return to Adiyala jail will be linked to medical findings.

A week earlier, Awami Muslim League (AML) leader was arrested after a court denied him bail in the May 9 violence case. Rawalpindi police took him into custody from outside the court after his bail was disposed in the case registered against him at the New Town Police station over violence.

Number of PTI supporters had stormed various military installations and public properties on May 9 after former party chairman Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. 

02:59 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Usman Khawaja puts his shoes with slogans for Gaza on auction

