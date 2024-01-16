Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 violence case

RAWALPINDI – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid was arrested in garrison city of Rawalpindi after a court denied him bail in the May 9 violence case.

Rawalpindi police took him into custody from outside the court after his bail was disposed in the case registered against him at the New Town Police station over violence.

Number of PTI supporters had stormed various military installations and public properties on May 9 after former party chairman Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The violent protesters attacked Lahore Corps Commander’s house, GHQ and Radio Pakistan office in Peshawar and other places demanding release of the former prime minister.

Following the attack, police launched a crackdown against those involved in the May 9 violence as various PTI leaders and workers were booked in cases in different cities.

More to follow...