Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 violence case

RAWALPINDI – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid was arrested in garrison city of Rawalpindi after a court denied him bail in the May 9 violence case.
Rawalpindi police took him into custody from outside the court after his bail was disposed in the case registered against him at the New Town Police station over violence.
Number of PTI supporters had stormed various military installations and public properties on May 9 after former party chairman Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
The violent protesters attacked Lahore Corps Commander’s house, GHQ and Radio Pakistan office in Peshawar and other places demanding release of the former prime minister.
Following the attack, police launched a crackdown against those involved in the May 9 violence as various PTI leaders and workers were booked in cases in different cities.
More to follow...
Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|303.5
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.24
|754.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.2
|41.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.4
|919.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.8
|736.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.12
|331.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450.
Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428.
The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.
Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.