WATCH—Bollywood’s spin on Ali Zafar’s hit song, Jhoom, is finally out!

Ali Zafar, celebrated worldwide for his distinctive voice and enchanting melodies, has been a consistent heartthrob throughout his illustrious musical career. His iconic track, "Jhoom," remains a timeless favourite, captivating audiences across social media platforms and continuing to be cherished as one of the most beloved songs in the digital realm.

Recently, the music maestro took to Twitter to announce the news that his iconic song "Jhoom" would be reimagined by the talented duo of Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra.

The recreated version, featuring the dynamic duo of Nora Fatehi and Vidyut Jammwal, has now been unleashed to the eager audience, marking a significant moment in the evolution of Zafar's timeless classic.

Take a look at the music video:

In response to the revamped version, Ali Zafar offered his thoughts on the reinterpretation, contributing to the ongoing dialogue around the revival of his iconic composition.

Fans, however, have resoundingly voiced their sentiment, holding steadfast to the belief that the original rendition holds an irreplaceable status as the definitive version of "Jhoom." While others lauded Shreya Ghoshal for her unmatchable vocal.