WATCH—Bollywood’s spin on Ali Zafar’s hit song, Jhoom, is finally out!

Ali Zafar, celebrated worldwide for his distinctive voice and enchanting melodies, has been a consistent heartthrob throughout his illustrious musical career. His iconic track, "Jhoom," remains a timeless favourite, captivating audiences across social media platforms and continuing to be cherished as one of the most beloved songs in the digital realm.
Recently, the music maestro took to Twitter to announce the news that his iconic song "Jhoom" would be reimagined by the talented duo of Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra.
The recreated version, featuring the dynamic duo of Nora Fatehi and Vidyut Jammwal, has now been unleashed to the eager audience, marking a significant moment in the evolution of Zafar's timeless classic.
Take a look at the music video:
In response to the revamped version, Ali Zafar offered his thoughts on the reinterpretation, contributing to the ongoing dialogue around the revival of his iconic composition.
Good stuff. I like it. 🫶🏻 #DilJhoom #Jhoom https://t.co/8nIGpKjFSU— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 15, 2024
Fans, however, have resoundingly voiced their sentiment, holding steadfast to the belief that the original rendition holds an irreplaceable status as the definitive version of "Jhoom." While others lauded Shreya Ghoshal for her unmatchable vocal.
Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|303.5
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.24
|754.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.2
|41.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.4
|919.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.8
|736.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.12
|331.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450.
Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428.
The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.
Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.
