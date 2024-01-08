Crossing Borders: Shreya Ghoshal takes Ali Zafar's 'Jhoom' to Bollywood

Pakistan's very own rockstar Ali Zafar has responded graciously to the exciting announcement of the remake of his iconic song 'Jhoom' by the renowned Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal.

'Jhoom,' a timeless creation by Zafar, has been captivating audiences in Pakistan for 13 years, and its resonance echoed in India last year. Given its widespread popularity, the news of an Indian rendition of the song has sparked anticipation among music enthusiasts.

Shreya Ghoshal recently took to the social networking site 'X' to share the delightful news, tagging Ali Zafar in her post. She expressed her admiration, stating, 'Dil jhoom jhoom chale jhoom chale sohnia.' she confessed to being a huge fan of Ali Zafar and his song 'Jhoom,' emphasizing its special place in her heart.

Dil jhoom jhoom chale jhoom chale sohneya🩷🎶 I have always been a big fan of @AliZafarsays and the beautiful song Jhoom! It’s very close to my heart.. and I can’t wait for you all to listen to the song once again as a part of the film Crakk with @VishalMMishra and @tanishkbagchi… — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) January 8, 2024

In anticipation of the song's recreation, Shreya revealed that she and singer Vishal Mishra would lend their voices to the track for the film 'Crack.' Ali Zafar, in response to Shreya's heartfelt announcement, expressed gratitude on 'X,' acknowledging her as an iconic and inspiring singer of their time.

Sharing his sentiments, the Mela Loot Liya crooner remarked, 'The composition is very close to my heart, and I am eager to hear it in your and Vishal Mishra's voices.' He expressed confidence that both singers would do justice to the song and extended his love and prayers.

Thank you for your kind words, @shreyaghoshal. You’re one of the most inspiring and iconic singers of our times yourself. I can’t wait to hear this composition that has been very close to my heart too in your and the super soulful @VishalMMishra’s voice. I have complete faith… https://t.co/hmTmw6vGK1 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 8, 2024

It's worth noting that Ali Zafar introduced 'Jhoom' as part of his third music album in 2011. Although the song gained popularity in Pakistan upon its release, it experienced a resurgence in India last year, thanks to its widespread use on Instagram Reels. The song's popularity soared as major Indian artists created short videos, with Zafar himself sharing these renditions on his Instagram account.

On the professional front, Zafar was recently seen in Dear Zindagi and Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God. On the singing front, Zafar's discography saw the addition of recent singles including Us Rah Par, Hum Mustafavi Hain, Mein Ura, Bahadur, Maza Aya, Ho Tum, O Mere Dil Ke Chain and more.

Meanwhile, Shreya's repertoire spans genres, from classical to contemporary, and her ability to convey emotion through her vocals is unparalleled. From the hauntingly beautiful "Bairi Piya" to the peppy and romantic "Chikni Chameli," she has showcased her versatility in Bollywood.