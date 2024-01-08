Parvez Elahi, wife’s nomination papers rejected

LAHORE – The Election Tribunal on Monday dismissed the nomination papers of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi and his wife, Qaisra Elahi.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz delivered the previously reserved verdict, supporting the returning officer's ruling to prevent their participation in the elections.

Parvez Elahi, the central president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had filed nomination papers for the National Assembly constituency NA-59, while his wife, Qaisra Elahi, submitted hers for the Punjab Assembly's PP-23.

Previously, both Parvez Elahi and his wife had challenged the returning officer's decision before the tribunal.