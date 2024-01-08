Lithuania amends immigration rules with strict policy for hiring foreigners

VILNIUS - The government of Lithuania has made the employment of foreigners in the country harder by amending the immigration laws.
The move aims to curb the abuse of work-related immigration procedures by changing the procedures for issuing temporary residence permits to foreigners in the country.
As per the changes, employers in Lithuania will now have it harder to bring foreign workers to the country, with Minister Bilotaitė stating that immigration procedures should not be abused in the country.
The government has changed the immigration procedures under which if a company is involved in irregular activities or fails to justify its need for foreign workers, it would not be allowed to invite foreigners for a period of six months.
The specific cases have been highlighted by the government which would deem an employer ineligible for inviting foreign workers, Schengenvisainfo reported.
The country's Ministry of Interior has also confirmed that if a foreigner is invited by a company that cannot employ foreigners, the foreigner’s request to issue or change a temporary residence permit will not be accepted.
The changes also involve the administration of external service providers by the Ministry of Interior though the Migration Department was vested with this responsibility earlier.
It bears mentioning that in August 2022, the country eased the conditions for hiring foreign workers. As part of the changes, it was announced that foreigners who have completed studies or training in Lithuania were able to apply for a temporary residence permit within ten years from the completion of studies or training.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan moved up amid upward momentum in global market.
On the first day of the week, the per tola price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold priced at Rs189,220.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,300, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,100 whereas 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for a single tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $2039 on Monday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Karachi
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Quetta
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Attock
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Multan
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
