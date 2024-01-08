Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – A soldier embraced martyrdom on Monday following an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, according to the military's media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that Pakistani troops engaged the terrorists' location effectively, leading to the apprehension of an injured militant.

Havildar Muhammad Zahir, a 41-year-old resident of Mardan district, valiantly fought in the intense gunfire and tragically embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR stated that an ongoing operation is underway in the area to sanitize and eliminate any remaining terrorists.

The resolve to eradicate terrorism remains strong within Pakistan's Security Forces, as emphasized by ISPR, affirming that the sacrifices of brave soldiers only bolster their determination.