Is Imran Khan on Jeffry Epstein's list? Wasim Akram sets the record clear!

The explosive case of high-profile financier Jeffry Epstein, who was charged with sexual offences against minors, has wrapped in many well known public figures from British royalty to American politicians and entertainment industry's stars.

With instructions from U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordering the documents containing the list of people who visited Epstein's island or were associated to him to be released, many prominent figures have come under fire.

In recent developments, a platform X (formerly known as Twitter) user made an allegation against the former Pakistani Prime Minister and skipper, Imran Khan, claiming that he is on the infamous list.

The user attached two pictures of Khan with the convict and Epstein's partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, at a party, and a short clip of former cricketer Wasim Akram.

In the clip, Akram can be seen talking about going to a night club with Khan and then boarding a private jet. The user alleged that Khan is also on Epstein's list, citing Akram's story.

In response to the allegations, Akram lashed out and told off the user, writing, “Stop spreading lies you muppet.”

Stop spreading lies you muppet https://t.co/fNhlKmHMs1 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 5, 2024

Epstein was initially convicted of sexual crimes in 2005, which would continue up until his arrest in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking and other offences. He was denied bail ahead of his trial. Epstein committed suicide in August of 2019 while in jail, and his death was officially ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner.