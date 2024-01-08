Search

LifestyleViral

Is Imran Khan on Jeffry Epstein's list? Wasim Akram sets the record clear!

Noor Fatima
08:45 PM | 8 Jan, 2024
Is Imran Khan on Jeffry Epstein's list? Wasim Akram sets the record clear!

The explosive case of high-profile financier Jeffry Epstein, who was charged with sexual offences against minors, has wrapped in many well known public figures from British royalty to American politicians and entertainment industry's stars. 

With instructions from U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordering the documents containing the list of people who visited Epstein's island or were associated to him to be released, many prominent figures have come under fire. 

In recent developments, a platform X (formerly known as Twitter) user made an allegation against the former Pakistani Prime Minister and skipper, Imran Khan, claiming that he is on the infamous list. 

The user attached two pictures of Khan with the convict and Epstein's partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, at a party, and a short clip of former cricketer Wasim Akram.

In the clip, Akram can be seen talking about going to a night club with Khan and then boarding a private jet. The user alleged that Khan is also on Epstein's list, citing Akram's story.

In response to the allegations, Akram lashed out and told off the user, writing, “Stop spreading lies you muppet.”

Epstein was initially convicted of sexual crimes in 2005, which would continue up until his arrest in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking and other offences. He was denied bail ahead of his trial. Epstein committed suicide in August of 2019 while in jail, and his death was officially ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner.

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:43 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Inside Aiman And Minal Khan’s brother Maaz Khan’s colourful Dholki

03:26 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Indian singer performs in 140 languages, breaks Guinness World Record

07:46 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Zaviyar Naumaan sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves at ...

12:17 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

Karachi's Zahid Nihari joins list of '100 Most Legendary Restaurants' ...

09:51 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Meet Aamir Khan's son-in-law — 'The Banyan Wala Dulha'

11:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

How long is Salman Khan training for The Bull? Find out!

Most viewed

11:40 AM | 6 Jan, 2024

Punjab CM Naqvi hints at extending schools winter vacations amid cold ...

06:29 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

KP extends winter vacations for the second time amid biting cold

11:02 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

"Queen of our hearts": Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed welcome baby girl

08:38 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Has Rabi Pirzada got married?

09:19 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Affan Waheed breaks silence on marriage rumours with Dur-e-Fishan

08:57 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Aymen Saleen shares sneak peek into her bridal shower

Advertisement

Latest

09:22 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

All Punjab Board Matric Class Date Sheet 2024 announced

Horoscope

08:41 AM | 8 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 8th January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 8 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.

Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.7 283.45
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.61 757.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.41 41.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.49 925.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 732.12 740.12
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.64
Swiss Franc CHF 331.46 333.96
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan today - Check latest prices in all cities - 8 Jan 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan moved up amid upward momentum in global market. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 January 2024

On the first day of the week, the per tola price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold priced at Rs189,220.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,300, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,100 whereas 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for a single tola.

Globally, gold prices stand at $2039 on Monday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Karachi PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Islamabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Peshawar PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Quetta PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Sialkot PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Attock PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Gujranwala PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Jehlum PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Multan PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Bahawalpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Gujrat PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Nawabshah PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Chakwal PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Hyderabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Nowshehra PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Sargodha PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Faisalabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Mirpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: