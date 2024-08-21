Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s fairy tale ends as duo files for divorce after two years

American actors, singer Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Hollywood star Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, marking the end of their high-profile romance.

J'Lo's relationship with Ben started in the early 2000s and included a previous engagement, had captivated public interest. They reunited in 2021 and married in mid-2022.

In recent development, Jennifer canceled her summer tour and their Beverly Hills mansion being put up for sale, led to their split. The duo filed for separation on August 20, 2024.

Jennifer first tied knot with Ojani Noa in 1997 and the marriage lasted less than a year. She then married Cris Judd in 2001, but they divorced in 2003.

She then married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and has twins. She was engaged to Alex Rodriguez from 2019 to 2021 before rekindling her romance with Affleck.

