Search

Lifestyle

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s fairy tale ends as duo files for divorce after two years

Web Desk
11:22 AM | 21 Aug, 2024
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s fairy tale ends as duo files for divorce after two years
Source: social media

American actors, singer Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Hollywood star Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, marking the end of their high-profile romance.

J'Lo's relationship with Ben started in the early 2000s and included a previous engagement, had captivated public interest. They reunited in 2021 and married in mid-2022.

In recent development, Jennifer canceled her summer tour and their Beverly Hills mansion being put up for sale, led to their split. The duo filed for separation on August 20, 2024.

Jennifer first tied knot with Ojani Noa in 1997 and the marriage lasted less than a year. She then married Cris Judd in 2001, but they divorced in 2003.

She then married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and has twins. She was engaged to Alex Rodriguez from 2019 to 2021 before rekindling her romance with Affleck.

J'Lo and Ben first made headlines together and later married, but Lopez filed for divorce less than two years later.

Jennifer Lopez ties the knot with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

11:22 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s fairy tale ends as duo files for ...

10:59 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Zara Noor Abbas seeks 'licence to kill' man caught on camera ...

10:29 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

95-year-old man marries long time love 60 years after first meeting

09:08 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Famed Pakistani film director Arshad Mirza dies in US

10:39 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Madeha Naqvi withdraws remarks about Hina Altaf and Agha Ali's divorce

03:06 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Nazish Jahangir clarifies controversial statement about Dur-e-Fishan ...

Lifestyle

01:49 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Disha Patani glows in sultry nude gown; pictures go viral online

12:18 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Pakistan's first AI-made music video by Ali Zafar featuring Nirmala ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:54 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

Solar company SkyElectric lands in Japan in pursuit of global expansion

Gold & Silver

02:00 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: